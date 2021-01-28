Beal leads Washington against Atlanta after 47-point game

Atlanta Hawks (9-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Atlanta Hawks after Bradley Beal scored 47 points in the Wizards' 124-106 loss to the Pelicans.

The Wizards have gone 1-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows 120.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 5-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is third in the league with 47.9 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 14.5.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 35.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Wizards.

Trae Young ranks second on the Hawks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 26.2 points per game and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Kevin Huerter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 117.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 49.9% shooting.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 111.3 points, 47 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (rest), Troy Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Deni Avdija: out (health and safety protocols), Davis Bertans: out (health and safety protocols), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Rui Hachimura: out (health and safety protocols).

Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle).