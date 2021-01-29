UC Santa Barbara tops UC Davis 72-51

JaQuori McLaughlin, Ajare Sanni and Devearl Ramsey scored 11 points apiece as UC Santa Barbara won its seventh straight game, rolling past UC Davis 72-51 on Friday.

Amadou Sow and Miles Norris each added 10 points for the Gauchos (11-3, 7-2 Big West Conference). Sow also had eight rebounds.

Damion Squire had 14 points for the Aggies (3-4, 1-2). B.J. Shaw added nine rebounds.

