Beal and the Wizards host the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (13-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup with Brooklyn. He's first in the NBA averaging 34.7 points per game.

The Wizards are 1-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 3-12 record when giving up 100 or more points.

The Nets are 9-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks third in the NBA with 36.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Durant averaging 7.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last matchup 123-122 on Jan. 3. Beal scored 27 points to help lead Washington to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is averaging 34.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Wizards. Robin Lopez is shooting 60.9% and averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

James Harden leads the Nets averaging 24.3 points and is adding 7.8 rebounds. Kyrie Irving is averaging 17 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 114.3 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points on 48.9% shooting.

Nets: 8-2, averaging 123.8 points, 44 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Troy Brown Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Deni Avdija: out (health and safety protocols), Ish Smith: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (injury recovery-rest).