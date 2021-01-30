Sports

Jackson St. routs Mississippi Valley St. 106-56

The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss.

Tristan Jarrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Jackson State topped the century mark for the first time this season overwhelming Mississippi Valley State 106-56 on Saturday.

Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points and 19 rebounds for Jackson State (3-5, 3-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Ken Evans added 14 points. Isaiah Williams had 12 points.

Jackson State built a 25-point halftime lead holding the Delta Devils’ to a season-low 18 points.

Kam’ron Cunningham had 15 points for the Delta Devils (0-14, 0-6). Keiondre Jefferson added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Treylan Smith scored 12.

