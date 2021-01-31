Curry scores 28, Warriors jump on Pistons to win 118-91

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sits on the sideline in front of injured guard Klay Thompson during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Stephen Curry scored 28 points, knocking down six 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors raced to an early lead on the way to a 118-91 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points as the Warriors executed the way coach Steve Kerr has hoped for on both ends. Now, they must strive to do it consistently and against the NBA's top-tier teams.

Curry shot 11 for 17, including 6 of 8 from deep, and Golden State found a far better offensive groove after shooting just 38% in Thursday's 114-93 loss at Phoenix — including 29% from 3-point range (11 for 38).

Jerami Grant led Detroit with 18 points, and Josh Jackson came off the bench to score 17.

The Pistons, similar to Golden State, are trying to gain momentum but couldn't build off a big win with a cold night shooting. At 5-15, they have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit was coming off a 107-92 home win over the Lakers on Thursday — a game with 15 lead changes and eight ties — having scored the exact same number of points in a 122-107 loss at Cleveland a night earlier.

Golden State has won nine of 11 at home against the Pistons, who pulled off a 111-104 win in their first visit to Chase Center last Jan. 4.

Because of testing protocols, the Pistons held a later shootaround before the game rather than Saturday morning. Finding a flow is tough for every team, Detroit coach Dwane Casey said.

“I think it’s a byproduct of the season we’re going through, all the protocols, the unusual rhythm of the season,” Casey said. "A situation where it’s abnormal, it carries over to the court.”

THOMPSON ON THE MIC

Injured Warriors Splash Brother Klay Thompson, sidelined for a second straight season and this time recovering from surgery for a torn right Achilles, worked the broadcast.

“He’s always very entertaining with his dry wit. I’ll be listening,” Kerr said. "When I watch the tape of the game I will definitely have the volume up.”

TIP-INS

Pistons: Went 3 for 12 to begin the game compared to 9 of 13 by the Warriors to fall behind 21-10. Detroit managed only 17 assists, shooting 9 of 36 from 3-point range. ... The Pistons are 1-8 on the road and 0-2 vs. the Western Conference.

Warriors: Curry and Brad Wanamaker had seven assists apiece, and Draymond Green added six as Golden State dished out 34. ... Rookie No. 2 draft pick James Wiseman came off the bench for the fourth straight game and contributed 11 points and nine rebounds. ... Andrew Wiggins scored 47 points in the two games against Detroit. ... Golden State is 2-2 at home vs. the East.

RESCHEDULED GAME

The NBA announced Golden State's postponed road game against the Suns from Jan. 15 has been rescheduled for March 4 at Phoenix.

UP NEXT

Pistons: At the Denver Nuggets on Monday night to continue a five-game trip out West.

Warriors: Host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, having lost the last three in the series and five of seven, before leaving on a four-game road swing.