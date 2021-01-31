Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (10-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (8-12, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Phoenix Suns. Doncic currently ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 27.4 points per game.

The Mavericks are 4-7 against conference opponents. Dallas averages 42.6 rebounds per game and is 3-11 when outrebounded by opponents.

The Suns are 8-6 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 36.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 9.1.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 46.9% and averaging 27.4 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Chris Paul leads the Suns averaging 15.6 points and is adding 4.6 rebounds. Ayton is averaging 13.6 rebounds and 15.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 108 points, 41.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points on 47.7% shooting.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 46.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Cameron Payne: day to day (foot), Dario Saric: day to day (health and safety protocols), Devin Booker: day to day (hamstring).