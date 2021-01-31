LIU Brooklyn looks to sweep St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (4-4, 4-3) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (6-3, 6-3)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on Long Island-Brooklyn after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn Heights. The teams last went at it on Jan. 30, when St. Francis (NY) made only four 3-pointers on 17 attempts while the Sharks hit 16 of 28 behind the arc on their way to a 14-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Eral Penn, Ty Flowers and Virshon Cotton have collectively scored 53 percent of Long Island-Brooklyn's points this season and 58 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For St. Francis (NY), Travis Atson, Chauncey Hawkins, Rob Higgins and Unique McLean have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all St. Francis (NY) scoring.

RAMPING IT UP: The Sharks have scored 76.7 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hawkins has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all St. Francis (NY) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Sharks are 1-3 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sharks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. Long Island-Brooklyn has an assist on 58 of 86 field goals (67.4 percent) over its past three games while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 40 of 85 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn has made 7.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among NEC teams. The Sharks have averaged 9.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25