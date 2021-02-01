Columbus takes on division foe Dallas

Dallas Stars (4-1-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (4-3-3, second in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus takes on Dallas in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Columbus went 33-22-15 overall and 10-7-5 in division action a season ago. Goalies for the Blue Jackets compiled a .913 save percentage while allowing 2.5 goals on 29.8 shots per game last season.

Dallas went 37-24-8 overall and 12-9-3 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Stars averaged 2.6 goals on 30.6 shots per game last season.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Stars: Andrej Sekera: out (covid-19 protocol).