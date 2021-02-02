Sports

Memphis puts road win streak on the line against Indiana

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (9-6, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (11-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Pacers -6; over/under is 221

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Grizzlies play Indiana.

The Pacers have gone 6-6 in home games. Indiana is 6-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grizzlies are 6-1 on the road. Memphis averages 45.9 rebounds per game and is 5-2 when outrebounding opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Pacers. Doug McDermott is shooting 52.2% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 20.7 points while adding 2.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. Brandon Clarke is averaging 14.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.7 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 45.1% shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 108.6 points, 45 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Sean McDermott: out (shoulder), Jonas Valanciunas: out (health protocols), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: out (health protocols).

  Comments  

Sports

Detroit faces Utah, looks to break road losing streak

February 02, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Phoenix faces New Orleans, looks for 4th straight road win

February 02, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Hornets face the 76ers on 3-game win streak

February 02, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

New York visits Chicago on 4-game road skid

February 02, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Young and the Hawks

February 02, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Washington faces Portland following Westbrook’s 41-point game

February 02, 2021 3:23 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service