Georgia leads from start to finish in 91-86 win over Auburn

Ty Fagan scored 16 points shooting 7 for 10, Toumani Camara scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Georgia held off Auburn in a 91-86 win on Tuesday night.

Camara's layup with 2:11 left put Georgia (11-6, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) up 80-71 before Devan Cambridge responded with a quick 3-pointer for Auburn.

Sahvir Wheeler made a pair of foul shots for the Bulldogs and Sharife Cooper countered with a layup to bring the Tigers within 82-76 with 1:42 left. Left to foul, Georgia sank 7 of 8 free throws to secure the win.

The Bulldogs extended their 39-30 halftime lead to 69-54 on Andrew Garcia's layup with 10:44 left before Auburn (10-9, 4-6) began chipping away.

Georgia built a 10-2 lead and never trailed.

P.J. Horne and Wheeler each scored 13 points, K.D. Johnson had 12 and Justin Kier 11 for the Bulldogs.

Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 21 point on 9-of-14 shooting, Cooper scored 19, Jamal Johnson 13 and Allen Flanigan 12.

The Bulldogs narrowed the all-time series lead to 97-96.

Georgia hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday and Auburn hosts Mississippi.