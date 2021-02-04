Giants acquire OF Wade from Twins for RHP Anderson

The San Francisco Giants added outfield depth by acquiring LaMonte Wade Jr. from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for right-hander Shaun Anderson.

The team announced the move hours after completing an $18.75 million, three-year contract with versatile infielder Tommy La Stella. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said while discussing the La Stella deal that he hoped to add a left-handed hitting outfielder — and Wade can play all three positions.

The 27-year-old Wade batted .231 in 16 games for the Twins last season while also playing at the club's alternate training site. He has appeared in 42 major league games since making his debut in 2019. He was a ninth-round selection in the 2015 amateur draft out of Maryland.

The 26-year-old Anderson didn't have a decision in 18 relief outings during the shortened 2020 season, finishing with a 3.52 ERA.