San Antonio Spurs visit the Rockets for division matchup

San Antonio Spurs (12-10, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-10, 10th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts San Antonio in a matchup of Southwest Division squads.

The Rockets are 4-2 against Southwest Division teams. Houston is seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.3 rebounds. Christian Wood leads the Rockets with 10.2 boards.

The Spurs are 9-10 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is fourth in the Western Conference with 45.2 rebounds per game led by Keldon Johnson averaging 7.3.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Spurs defeated the Rockets 103-91 in their last meeting on Jan. 16. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 24 points, and Wood paced Houston scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is scoring 22 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Rockets. DeMarcus Cousins is averaging 9.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 20.1 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Dejounte Murray is averaging 5.1 assists and 13.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 113.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 43.2% shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, seven steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: out (rest), David Nwaba: out (ankle).

Spurs: Rudy Gay: day to day (hip), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (hip).