Morales leads Wagner past St Francis (NY) 84-81 in OT

Alex Morales had 25 points and 12 rebounds as Wagner held off St. Francis (N.Y.) 84-81 in overtime on Friday.

St. Francis forward David Muenkat grabbed his own miss and put it back to tie it at 69 with 9.6 seconds left in regulation and Wagner didn’t hit the rim at the other end.

Elijah Allen made two free throws with eight seconds left in overtime to give Wagner a three-point lead and Unique McLean was off on a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

DeLonnie Hunt added 20 points and Elijah Ford had 13 points and eight rebounds for Wagner (4-5, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Allen added 12 points.

Larry Moreno scored a career-high 21 points for the Terriers (4-6, 4-5). McLean added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Quartlebaum had 13 points, and Travis Atson had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Wagner defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 74-67 on Thursday.

