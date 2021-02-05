Bueckers 30 points leads No. 3 UConn to 87-58 win Marquette

Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 30 points to lead No. 3 UConn to a 87-58 win on Friday night over Marquette in a battle for first place in the Big East.

Bueckers, who was coming off a season-high 32 points in a win Wednesday over St. John's, has scored at least 20 points in her last four games.

Christyn Williams added 18 points for the Huskies (13-1, 11-0 Big East), who tuned up for Monday's showdown with No. 2 South Carolina by shooting better than 57% from the floor.

Lauren Van Kleunen had 13 of her 18 points in the first half to lead Marquette (13-2, 9-2), which lost for the first time in seven games. Camryn Taylor had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Selena Lott, who came into the game averaging 16.1 points per game, was held to just four points and seven shots.

Williams, who missed the Huskies’ last game with ankle injury, had eight first-quarter points and the Huskies jumped out to a 21-14 lead after 10 minutes.

UConn used a 14-2 second-quarter run to take control of the game. A reverse layup by Bueckers, high off the glass and a spinning layup from Edwards pushed the lead to 37-20.

The Huskies made 62% of their shots in the first half and Bueckers pull-up jumper sent the Huskies into the locker room with a 41-22 lead.

Bueckers' 3-pointer from the right wing gave the Huskies their first 20-point lead at 46-24 and UConn cruised from there.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Bueckers came into the game hitting 58.3% of her 3-point shots. She improved on that, going 6 of 9 from behind the arc on Friday.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles were just 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

UConn: The Huskies face their biggest test of the season on Monday as they host No. 2 South Carolina.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles have another tough test on Sunday against No. 20 DePaul.