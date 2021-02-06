Los Angeles takes on Vegas, aims to end 3-game slide

Los Angeles Kings (3-5-2, eighth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6-1-1, third in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Kings play Vegas.

Vegas finished 15-6-2 in division games and 22-11-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Golden Knights were called for 253 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

Los Angeles went 29-35-6 overall and 10-13-1 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Kings averaged 2.5 goals on 33.2 shots per game last season.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alex Pietrangelo: out (health and safety protocols).

Kings: Matt Luff: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Roy: day to day (upper body).