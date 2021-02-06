Chicago visits Orlando following Vucevic’s 43-point game

Chicago Bulls (8-13, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (9-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hosts the Chicago Bulls after Nikola Vucevic scored 43 points in the Magic's 123-119 win over the Bulls.

The Magic have gone 7-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando is third in the league with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Bulls are 4-6 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 11.5 rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier is averaging 17.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 26.5 points and grabbing 5.2 rebounds. Thaddeus Young is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 11.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 105 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points on 45.8% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 113.7 points, 44 rebounds, 27.4 assists, eight steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (quad), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).