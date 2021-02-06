Charlotte seeks revenge on Middle Tenn.

Charlotte (9-8, 5-4) vs. Middle Tennessee (4-11, 2-7)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee goes for the season sweep over Charlotte after winning the previous matchup in Murfreesboro. The teams last went at it on Feb. 5, when the Blue Raiders shot 55.3 percent from the field en route to a one-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Charlotte's Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to score 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 41 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Jahmir Young has connected on 36.8 percent of the 95 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 30 over the last five games. He's also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Middle Tennessee is 0-7 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 4-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Charlotte is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The 49ers are 4-8 when they record more than 11 turnovers. Middle Tennessee has forced 13.3 turnovers per game in CUSA play and 12.6 per game over its last five.

RECENT GAMES: Middle Tennessee has averaged only 59.2 points per game over its last five games. The Blue Raiders have given up 69.6 points per game over that stretch.

