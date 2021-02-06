Monmouth looks to extend streak vs Manhattan

Monmouth (9-5, 9-4) vs. Manhattan (5-7, 4-7)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Manhattan. Monmouth has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Jaspers. Manhattan's last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2018, a 93-76 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Monmouth has benefited heavily from its seniors. Deion Hammond, George Papas, Melik Martin and Marcus McClary have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 61 percent of all Hawks points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DEION: Hammond has connected on 37.8 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 71.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Jaspers. Manhattan has 35 assists on 60 field goals (58.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Monmouth has assists on 58 of 73 field goals (79.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Manhattan is rated second among MAAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.5 percent. The Jaspers have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25