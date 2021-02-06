Akron looks for home win vs Kent State

Kent State (10-5, 7-4) vs. Akron (11-4, 9-3)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks for its fifth straight win over Kent State at James A. Rhodes Arena. The last victory for the Golden Flashes at Akron was a 70-67 win on Feb. 17, 2017.

TEAM LEADERS: Akron's Loren Cristian Jackson has averaged 21.3 points and 6.6 assists while Enrique Freeman has put up 8.1 points and 9.7 rebounds. For the Golden Flashes, Danny Pippen has averaged 21.3 points and nine rebounds while Malique Jacobs has put up 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Zips have given up just 67.9 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 81 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jackson has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Akron is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Zips are 3-4 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

STREAK STATS: Akron has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 66.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MAC teams.

