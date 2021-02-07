Southern looks for home win vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (5-5, 5-0) vs. Southern (4-7, 4-3)

F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern looks for its fourth straight win over Jackson State at F.G. Clark Center. The last victory for the Tigers at Southern was a 65-61 win on Jan. 8, 2018.

STEPPING UP: The electric Tristan Jarrett is averaging 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Jayveous McKinnis is also a primary contributor, producing 11.5 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Jayden Saddler, who is averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 assists.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Jaguars have scored 74 points per game and allowed 62 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 53.4 points scored and 89 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Saddler has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Southern field goals over the last three games. Saddler has 14 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Southern is 0-7 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

PERFECT WHEN: Jackson State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Tigers are 0-5 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked second in the SWAC with an average of 73.3 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25