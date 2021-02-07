Ohio State looks to extend streak vs Maryland

Ohio State (15-4, 9-4) vs. Maryland (10-9, 4-8)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Maryland. Ohio State's last Big Ten loss came against the Purdue Boilermakers 67-65 on Jan. 19. Maryland lost 55-50 to Penn State on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio State has benefited heavily from its seniors. E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have combined to account for 51 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Buckeyes points over the team's last five games.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 29.7 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He's also made 75.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Maryland is 0-5 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Ohio State is a perfect 14-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points. The Buckeyes have averaged 78 points per game over their last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 14-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Buckeyes are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 13th-lowest rate in the nation. The Maryland defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 295th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25