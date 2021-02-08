Opening race at ski worlds postponed due to snowstorm

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather speeds down the course as a banner advertising the ski world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo is seen in background, during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. The natural beauty of Cortina will be of special importance at the alpine ski World championships, with organizers hoping that the images from the slopes beamed around the globe to TV viewers will make up for the lack of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta, File) AP

No fans. Now no race.

The opening event of the Alpine skiing world championships scheduled for Monday was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

Organizers called the women’s combined off with no immediate new date for the race announced, although the International Ski Federation said information about rescheduling would come later.

The forecast calls for better weather later in the week.

Still, it’s a rough start for an event that was already deprived of fans due to a nationwide ban on spectators at sports events in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aware of the forecast, organizers had already swapped the two portions of the combined, putting the slalom first and running the super-G as the second leg. The winner of the event is determined by adding together the skiers’ times from the two runs.

Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova, Michelle Gisin and Federica Brignone are among the favorites in combined.

The men’s and women’s super-G races are scheduled for Tuesday.

Next Monday is a reserve day in the schedule.