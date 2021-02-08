Kings face the 76ers on 4-game win streak

Philadelphia 76ers (17-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-11, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into a matchup with Philadelphia as winners of four straight games.

The Kings are 7-6 on their home court. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 113.7 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The 76ers are 6-5 on the road. Philadelphia has a 9-4 record against teams below .500.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings scoring 23 points per game, and is averaging 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists. Richaun Holmes is shooting 57.8% and averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 29.3 points and grabbing 10.7 rebounds. Ben Simmons is shooting 53.4% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 44.9% shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 114.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 10 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).

76ers: Terrance Ferguson: day to day (health and safety protocols), Mike Scott: out (knee).