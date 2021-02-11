The Latest: Kriechmayer leads super-G at worlds after top 30

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin stands in the finish area after inspecting the women's super-G course, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) AP

The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

2:15 p.m.

Austrian skier Vincent Kriechmayr is leading the men’s super-G at the world championships after the top 30 racers completed their runs.

Romed Baumann is seven-hundredths of a second behind in second.

Baumann is also Austrian but is competing for the German ski federation and has not been on any super-G podium for more than 10 years.

Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault of France is 0.38 off the lead in third place. Canadian skier Brodie Seger is fourth and defending champion Dominik Paris fifth.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

___

12:15 p.m.

Lara Gut-Behrami won the women’s super-G at the world championships.

It’s the Swiss skier’s seventh medal from a major event but first gold.

Swiss teammate Corinne Suter finished 0.34 seconds behind for silver and defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin took bronze after finishing 0.47 off the lead.

Shiffrin missed a chance to win gold when she had the fastest split times but got twisted in the lower part of the course. It was the American’s first speed race in 382 days.

The opening race of the worlds took place in sunny but windy conditions after bad weather postponed all events over the last three days.

The men’s super-G follows at 1 p.m.

___

11:45 a.m.

Lara Gut-Behrami is leading the women’s super-G at the world championships after the top 30 racers have completed their runs.

Swiss teammate Corinne Suter is 0.34 seconds behind in second.

Defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin is 0.47 off the lead in third. The American looked to be on course for gold but got twisted in the lower part of the course and lost more than eight-tenths on Gut-Behrami from the final split.

The opening race of the worlds is taking place in sunny but windy conditions after bad weather postponed all events over the last three days.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

___

8:30 a.m.

The women’s super-G on a sunbathed Olympia delle Tofane is set to kick off the skiing world championships at 10:45 a.m.

The race is one of four events postponed earlier this week when excessive snow and persistent fog wiped out the program for the first three days.

Marta Bassino will open her home worlds as the Italian starts first.

Defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin will wear bib No. 4 while racing in a speed event for the first time in more than a year.

The men’s super-G is scheduled for 1 p.m.