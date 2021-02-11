Jokic and the Nuggets face the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (10-14, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jokic currently ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 26.9 points per game.

The Nuggets are 4-1 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Denver ranks sixth in the league shooting 38.4% from deep, led by JaMychal Green shooting 44.7% from 3-point range.

The Thunder are 5-11 in conference games. Oklahoma City gives up 114.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 119-101 on Jan. 19. Jokic scored 27 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 26.9 points per game, and is averaging 11.2 rebounds and 8.6 assists. Jokic is averaging 11 rebounds and 29.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Al Horford ranks second on the Thunder averaging 14.4 points and is adding 7.1 rebounds. Hamidou Diallo is shooting 53.7% and averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 46.8% shooting.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (left adductor).

Thunder: Theo Maledon: out (health and safety protocols), George Hill: out (thumb), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (knee), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).