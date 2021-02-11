Kinsey, Marshall host Middle Tenn.

Middle Tennessee (5-11, 3-7) vs. Marshall (10-5, 4-4)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Davis and Middle Tennessee will face Taevion Kinsey and Marshall. The senior Davis is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Kinsey, a junior, has scored 25 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Marshall has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 28.9 percent of the 83 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Middle Tennessee is 0-7 when it allows at least 68 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Marshall is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Thundering Herd are 5-5 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 79.9 points per game. The Thundering Herd have averaged 85.7 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25