Gayman lifts Abilene Christian past Texas A&M-CC 83-55

Clay Gayman tied his career high with a season-high 21 points as Abilene Christian stretched its winning streak to seven games, routing Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-55 on Saturday.

Kolton Kohl had 16 points for Abilene Christian (18-3, 10-1 Southland Conference). Coryon Mason added 10 points.

Nolan Bertain had 16 points for the Islanders (3-15, 0-9), who have now lost nine consecutive games. De’Lazarus Keys added 15 points and seven rebounds.

