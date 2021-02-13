Faulkner lifts N. Kentucky over Green Bay 71-66

Trevon Faulkner had 21 points as Northern Kentucky narrowly beat Green Bay 71-66 on Saturday.

Marques Warrick had 19 points for Northern Kentucky (12-9, 10-6 Horizon League), including the go-ahead jumper with 1:13 to play. David Bohm added seven rebounds, including an offensive rebound and a putback for a 69-55 lead with 14 seconds to go.

Josh Jefferson had 26 points for the Phoenix (7-15, 7-11). Amari Davis added 12 points and seven rebounds. Lucas Stieber had six assists.

The Norse evened the season series against the Phoenix with the win. Green Bay defeated Northern Kentucky 86-82 on Friday.

