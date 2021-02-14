Phoenix hosts Orlando after Vucevic’s 42-point showing

Orlando Magic (10-17, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (16-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits the Phoenix Suns after Nikola Vucevic scored 42 points in the Magic's 123-112 victory over the Kings.

The Suns have gone 9-4 in home games. Phoenix averages 110.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Magic are 5-9 in road games. Orlando ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 46.8 rebounds per game led by Vucevic averaging 11.5.

The Suns and Magic square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns scoring 24.4 points per game, and is averaging 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Deandre Ayton is shooting 57.5% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 24 points and collecting 11.5 rebounds. Terrence Ross is averaging 13.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 110.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points on 45.7% shooting.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 106.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Magic: Frank Mason: out (groin), Cole Anthony: day to day (shoulder), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), James Ennis III: day to day (groin), Evan Fournier: day to day (back), Al-Farouq Aminu: day to day (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).