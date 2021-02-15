Minnesota and Los Angeles face off for conference battle

Los Angeles Lakers (21-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7-20, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Timberwolves are 4-13 in conference matchups. Minnesota is 4-11 against opponents under .500.

The Lakers are 14-5 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the league with 45.8 rebounds per game. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 8.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 127-91 in the last matchup on Dec. 27. Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 20 points, and Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley leads the Timberwolves averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 20.9 points per game while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Ricky Rubio is averaging 6.8 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Dennis Schroder ranks third on the Lakers averaging 13.9 points and is adding 3.7 rebounds. Kuzma is averaging 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 109.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 47.0% shooting.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 110.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver: out (left ankle), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Lakers: Alex Caruso: day to day (hand), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (knee).