SD State looks to sweep NDSU

South Dakota State (12-5, 8-3) vs. North Dakota State (11-9, 11-4)

Scheels Center, Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State goes for the season sweep over North Dakota State after winning the previous matchup in Sioux Falls. The teams last met on Dec. 10, when the Jackrabbits shot 46.7 percent from the field en route to a two-point victory.

STEPPING UP: North Dakota State's Rocky Kreuser has averaged 14.8 points and 6.9 rebounds while Sam Griesel has put up 11 points and 6.8 rebounds. For the Jackrabbits, Baylor Scheierman has averaged 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds while Douglas Wilson has put up 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.SOLID SCHEIERMAN: Scheierman has connected on 43.6 percent of the 94 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over his last three games. He's also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bison. North Dakota State has 29 assists on 67 field goals (43.3 percent) over its past three games while South Dakota State has assists on 46 of 94 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota State offense has scored 80.7 points per game, the 27th-highest figure in Division I. North Dakota State has only averaged 67.6 points per game, which ranks 245th nationally.

