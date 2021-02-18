Lovan, UAB host ODU

Old Dominion (11-5, 7-3) vs. UAB (16-4, 9-3)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malik Curry and Old Dominion will battle Tavin Lovan and UAB. The senior Curry is averaging 8.6 points over the last five games. Lovan, a junior, is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Curry and Kalu Ezikpe have led the Monarchs. Curry is averaging 12.6 points while Ezikpe is putting up 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been anchored by Lovan and Michael Ertel, who have combined to score 25.4 points per contest.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Monarchs have given up only 68.6 points per game across 10 conference games. That's an improvement from the 73.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MALIK: Curry has connected on 27.8 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: UAB's Jalen Benjamin has attempted 133 3-pointers and connected on 33.8 percent of them, and is 8 for 21 over his past three games.

STREAK SCORING: UAB has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 60.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has allowed only 59 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Blazers fourth among Division I teams. The Old Dominion offense has averaged 69.6 points through 16 games (ranked 214th, nationally).

