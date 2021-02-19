JSU looks to sweep Tennessee St.

Jacksonville State (14-8, 10-6) vs. Tennessee State (4-16, 3-14)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State goes for the season sweep over Tennessee State after winning the previous matchup in Jacksonville. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 14, when the Gamecocks shot 47.1 percent from the field while holding Tennessee State's shooters to just 43.9 percent en route to a one-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Shakem Johnson, Ravel Moody and Josh Linder have collectively scored 36 percent of Tennessee State's points this season and 50 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Jacksonville State, Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 57 percent of all Gamecocks points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Mark Freeman has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Tennessee State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Tennessee State has 51 assists on 78 field goals (65.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Tennessee State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.1 percent of all possessions, the 28th-best rate among Division I teams. Jacksonville State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.7 percent through 22 games (ranking the Gamecocks 303rd).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25