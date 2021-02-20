Braun’s 3 lifts No. 23 Kansas over No. 15 Texas Tech 67-61

Christian Braun hit a corner 3 with 24 seconds left, David McCormack scored 17 points and No. 23 Kansas beat No. 15 Texas Tech 67-61 on Saturday.

Ochai Agbaji had 14 points and Jalen Wilson added 11. Braun's 3 made it a two-possession game and essentially locked up the win for the Jayhawks (17-7, 11-5 Big 12). Braun and Marcus Garrett each finished with 10 points.

Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar each scored 12 points, Mac McClung had 11 and Micah Peavy had 10 for Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6), which played its first game in 10 days but has dropped two straight.

McCormack has scored in double figures in eight of his last nine games and started the game 7 for 7 from the field.

Kansas led wire-to-wire and remained unbeaten since its record 231-week streak of being ranked was snapped earlier this month.

Wilson scored 10 points in the second half, including a key put-back in the final minute. Garrett played lock-down defense on McClung, who scored his second fewest points since the new year.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: Needed to shoot better from the 3-point line to have a chance. The Red Raiders have only won at Kansas once, the year they won the Big 12 in 2018.

Kansas: Winners of their last five games, the Jayhawks look to be hitting their stride at the right time. Their next two games against Texas and Baylor will be their toughest stretch of the season.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech travels to Oklahoma State on Monday at 6 p.m.

Kansas goes to Texas on Tuesday at 8 p.m.