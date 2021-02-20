No. 5 Illinois routs Minnesota 94-63 for 7th straight win

Illinois' Trent Frazier (1) lays up a shot in front of Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) AP

Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota 94-63 Saturday for its seventh consecutive victory.

Trent Frazier added 15 points and six steals to help the Illini (15-5, 12-3) stay in second place in the bruising Big Ten with two weeks to go in league play. The Illini had a 31-8 edge in fast-break points, shot 56% from the floor and forced 18 turnovers by the Gophers (13-10, 6-10).

Freshman Jamal Mashburn Jr. led Minnesota with 16 points and six rebounds, with his father, former NBA player Jamal Mashburn, watching in person for the first time in his college career.

NO. 8 ALABAMA 82, VANDERBILT 78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored a season-high 27 points and Alabama beat Vanderbilt to move within a victory of clinching at least a share of its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title in 19 years.

Jahvon Quinerly made a late 3-pointer and a clinching free throw with 2 seconds left to help Alabama (18-5, 13-1) turn back the Commodores (6-12, 2-10).

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points for Vanderbilt.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 66, IOWA STATE 56

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma past Iowa State.

The Sooners (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) have won three third straight.

Iowa State (2-16, 0-13) trailed by as many as 21 in the first half before rallying to a 46-45 lead on Tre Jackson’s 3-pointer with 11:29 remaining. The Sooners responded with a 16-4 run.

Rasir Bolton led Iowa State with 14 points and six assists.

NO. 10 VILLANOVA 68, UCONN 60

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help Villanova beat UConn.

Justin Moore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East).

James Bouknight, in his second game back after missing eight due to elbow surgery, scored 21 points for the Huskies (10-6, 7-6).

NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 84, NO. 12 TEXAS 82

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sean McNeil and West Virginia erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, then withstood a flurry of last-second misses to hold off Texas.

McNeil played only two minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls, and scored all 16 of his points after the break. Miles McBride had 17 for West Virginia (15-6, 8-4 Big 12).

Courtney Ramey scored a career-best 28 points for Texas (13-6, 7-5) , making a career-high seven 3-point baskets in eight attempts.

NO. 23 KANSAS 67, NO. 15 TEXAS TECH 61

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun hit a corner 3 with 24 seconds left, David McCormack scored 17 points and Kansas beat Texas Tech.

Ochai Agbaji had 14 points, and Jalen Wilson added 11 for the (17-7, 11-5 Big 12). Braun and Marcus Garrett each had 10 points.

Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar each scored 12 points for Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6).

NO. 16 FLORIDA STATE 79, PITTSBURGH 72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds and Florida State beat Pittsburgh for its third straight victory.

Malik Osborne had 12 points and nine rebounds, and RayQuan Evans also scored 12 points for the Seminoles (13-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference),

Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Pitt (9-9, 5-8).

ARIZONA 81, NO. 17 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 72

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Akinjo scored 20 points and Arizona beat Southern California to end the Pac-12-leading Trojans’ seven-game winning streak.

Jordan Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds. Azuolas Tubelis added 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Wildcats (15-8, 9-8 Pac-12), who gave coach Sean Miller his 300th victory in program history while avoiding their first three-game skid of the season.

Evan Mobley scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half for the Trojans (18-4, 12-3).

KENTUCKY 70, NO. 19 TENNESSEE 55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Jackson scored 16 points and Kentucky matched a season high with its third straight victory, beating Tennessee.

Davion Mintz hit all five of his 3-point shots in the first half and had 15 points for the Wildcats (8-13, 7-7 Southeastern Conference),

Victor Bailey scored 18 points for the Volunteers (15-6, 8-6).

NO. 20 MISSOURI 93, SOUTH CAROLINA 78

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dru Smith scored 17 points, Mark Smith had 13 and Missouri beat South Carolina to end a three-game losing streak.

The Tigers (14-6, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) opened a 19-point lead in the first half and stayed comfortably in front the rest of the way.

AJ Lawson had 22 points for South Carolina (5-11, 3-9). The Gamecocks have lost five in a row.