Lillard, Portland set for matchup with Phoenix

Portland Trail Blazers (18-11, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Phoenix Suns. Lillard currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 30.0 points per game.

The Suns are 11-7 in conference matchups. Phoenix is 8-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers have gone 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 13-6 record against teams under .500.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae Crowder leads the Suns averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 10.5 points per game while shooting 36% from beyond the arc. Chris Paul is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 7.9 assists while scoring 30 points per game. Enes Kanter is averaging 12.7 rebounds and 13.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.7 points, 43 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 46.2% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 45.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 48.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Harry Giles III: out (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).