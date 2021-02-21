Goodman leads Oregon State to 71-64 upset of No. 8 UCLA

Aleah Goodman scored 20 points, Taylor Jones posted her fifth double-double of the season and Oregon State upset eighth-ranked UCLA 71-64 on Sunday to boost its NCAA Tournament hopes.

UCLA was within two late in the fourth quarter, but Goodman hit a 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining to extend Oregon State's lead to 66-61. Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Beavers controlled the inside with a 38-24 advantage in points in the paint.

The game was tied at 57 with 5:57 remaining but the Beavers (8-6, 6-6 Pac-12) outscored the Bruins 14-7 the rest of the way. Talia von Oelhoffen's jumper from beyond the arc put Oregon State on top for good.

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA (13-4, 11-4) with 21 points and Lauryn Miller added 13. The Bruins, who posted a 27-point win over No. 13 Oregon on Friday, shot a season-low 27.6% from the field (21 of 76).

UCLA trailed 49-42 late in the third quarter before going on a 10-2 run over the final 2:32 to take a 52-51 lead going into the final 10 minutes. Onyenwere and Natalie Chou each had four points during the rally and Charisma Osbourne hit a jumper in the lane with a second remaining to put the Bruins on top for the first time since early in the second quarter.

Oregon State trailed 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, but took control in the second outscoring the Bruins by 10 to grab a 36-31 advantage at halftime. The Beavers started the second quarter with an 11-2 run and led by eight at various points in the period.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers started the season 3-5, but have won five of their last six.

UCLA: The Bruins lost despite going 17 of 17 from the foul line. They will likely need to win the Pac-12 Conference tournament in order to have a shot at a second seed in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Both teams wrap up the regular season next Sunday with games against their rivals. Oregon State travels to Oregon while UCLA hosts Southern California.