Sports

Mets sign Pillar, designate Heredia for assignment

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

The New York Mets signed outfielder Kevin Pillar to a one-year deal Sunday and designated outfielder Guillermo Heredia for assignment.

Pillar split last season with Boston and Colorado, hitting .288 with six home runs and 26 RBIs. The 32-year-old right-handed batter also has played for Toronto and San Francisco in an his eight-year career.

Heredia played for New York and Pittsburgh last season, hitting .212 with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games.

