Daniels’ late 3 lifts Prairie View past Texas Southern 77-75

Jawaun Daniels had 17 points and his go-ahead 3-pointer with 92 seconds left gave Prairie View the lead for good in a 77-75 win over Texas Southern on Sunday.

The Panthers (8-4, 7-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) extended their winning streak to seven games.

Cam Mack scored 13 points for the Panthers and D’Rell Roberts, Faite Williams and Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. all scored 10 points.

Michael Weathers had 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (7-8, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Galen Alexander scored 19 and Justin Hopkins 14.

The Panthers also beat Texas Southern on Jan. 11, 71-67.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25