Summers scores 21 to carry Navy past American 69-60

Greg Summers matched his career high with 21 points as Navy defeated American 69-60 on Sunday night.

Cam Davis had 17 points for Navy (13-2, 10-1 Patriot League), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Richard Njoku added eight points with seven rebounds. Tyler Nelson also had seven rebounds. The Midshipmen were 53% shooting in the game (28 of 53).

Jamir Harris had 30 points for the Eagles (2-4, 2-4), the only scorer in double figures. Josh Alexander added eight points with five assists. Connor Nelson had eight rebounds.

A late 10-0 run for American cut the Navy lead to 67-58 with 49.5 seconds left. Summers rounded out Navy scoring with two free throws and a dunk.

The Midshipmen remain undefeated in four games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Navy defeated American 72-60 on Saturday.

___

