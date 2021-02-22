Horford, Thunder to host Butler and the Heat

Miami Heat (13-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (12-18, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City and Miami square off in non-conference action.

The Thunder are 4-9 in home games. Oklahoma City ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.6 rebounds. Darius Bazley leads the Thunder with 7.3 boards.

The Heat are 6-10 on the road. Miami is 3-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 118-90 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Bam Adebayo led Miami with 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Thunder. Kenrich Williams is shooting 60.0% and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 19.3 points and is adding 7.8 rebounds. Adebayo is shooting 51.3% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 3-7, averaging 107.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 46.2% shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 43.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: George Hill: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

Heat: Chris Silva: out (hip), Tyler Herro: day to day (hip), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Goran Dragic: day to day (ankle), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).