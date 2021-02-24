New Orleans hosts Detroit after overtime win against Boston

Detroit Pistons (9-22, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (13-17, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Pelicans -9.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Detroit Pistons following the Pelicans' 120-115 overtime victory over the Celtics.

The Pelicans have gone 8-7 at home. New Orleans is the Western Conference leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.3.

The Pistons are 3-14 in road games. Detroit is 4-10 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.8 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 123-112 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Josh Jackson led Detroit with 21 points, and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 14.3 points per game while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Ingram is averaging three made 3-pointers and 25 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.3 points and is adding 5.2 rebounds. Jackson is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 122.2 points, 45.1 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 49.8% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Steven Adams: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Delon Wright: out (right adductor), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).