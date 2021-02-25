Stars visit the Panthers after shutout win

Dallas Stars (6-4-4, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-4-2, first in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits Florida after the Stars shut out Florida 3-0. Anton Khudobin earned the victory in the net for Dallas after collecting 43 saves.

The Panthers are 12-4-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Florida is seventh in the league averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 0.9.

The Stars are 6-4-4 against the rest of their division. Dallas averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. John Klingberg leads the team serving 13 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 23 points, scoring seven goals and adding 16 assists. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with nine goals and has 19 points. Jamie Benn has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, four penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Stars: 2-4-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body).

Stars: Roope Hintz: out (lower body).