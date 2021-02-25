Jets spoil Dominique Ducharme’s debut as Montreal’s coach

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets spoiled Dominique Ducharme's debut as Montreal's coach, beating the Canadiens 6-3 on Thursday night to open a two-game series.

Nate Thompson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists, and Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

The Jets have won three in a row to improve to 12-6-1.

Joel Armia scored twice for the Canadiens, and Tomas Tatar added a goal.

Montreal fired coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller on Wednesday, promoting Ducharme to interim head coach. The Canadiens have lost four straight to fall to 9-6-4.

The teams will meet again Saturday night.