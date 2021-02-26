Backstrom and the Capitals visit the Devils

Washington Capitals (10-5-4, second in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-6-2, sixth in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicklas Backstrom and Washington hit the ice against New Jersey. He currently ranks seventh in the in the NHL with 24 points, scoring nine goals and totaling 15 assists.

The Devils have gone 7-6-2 against division opponents. New Jersey has converted on 15.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring seven power-play goals.

The Capitals are 10-5-4 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Backstrom with 0.8.

Washington defeated New Jersey 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 21. T.J. Oshie scored two goals for the Capitals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Wood leads the Devils with six goals and has 9 points. Pavel Zacha has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Justin Schultz leads the Capitals with a plus-nine in 15 games this season. Backstrom has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).