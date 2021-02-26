Sports

Leonard, Clippers take on the Grizzlies

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (23-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (14-14, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Grizzlies are 7-9 in Western Conference games. Memphis ranks third in the NBA with 15.1 fast break points per game led by Dillon Brooks averaging 2.5.

The Clippers are 13-7 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 2.3.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies scoring 19 points per game, and is averaging 3.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.2 points and 12.9 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 24.1 points per game and shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 49.6% shooting.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 48.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee).

Clippers: Patrick Patterson: out (personal).

