SFA looks to extend streak vs Lamar

Stephen F. Austin (14-3, 11-1) vs. Lamar (5-17, 4-10)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its sixth straight conference win against Lamar. Stephen F. Austin's last Southland loss came against the Abilene Christian Wildcats 82-62 on Jan. 27. Lamar is coming off a 67-45 win over Incarnate Word in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin has relied heavily on its seniors. Gavin Kensmil, Cameron Johnson, Roti Ware, David Kachelries and Calvin Solomon have combined to account for 76 percent of the team's scoring this season and 86 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.GAVIN GETS BUCKETS: In 17 appearances this season, Stephen F. Austin's Kensmil has shot 65.3 percent.

SLIPPING AT 66: Lamar is 0-16 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

STREAK STATS: Stephen F. Austin has won its last three road games, scoring 85.3 points and allowing 70.3 points during those contests. Lamar has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 65.5 points while giving up 74.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 82.3 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 14th among Division I teams. The Lamar defense has allowed 74.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 241st overall).

