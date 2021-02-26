Sports

Draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League

The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland

Draw Friday for the last 16 in the Europa League:

First Leg

March 11

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. Villarreal (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Arsenal (England)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Tottenham (England)

Manchester United (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

Granada (Spain) vs. Molde (Norway)

___

Second Leg

March 18

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Roma (Italy)

Arsenal (England) vs. Olympiakos (Greece)

Tottenham (England) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Manchester United (England)

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Molde (Norway) vs. Granada (Spain)

