No. 21 Loyola holds on to beat Southern Illinois 60-52

Loyola Chicago guard Marquise Kennedy (12) drives to the basket as Southern Illinois' Ben Harvey defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) AP

Marquise Kennedy scored 16 points, and No. 21 Loyola Chicago hung on to beat Southern Illinois 60-52 on Friday night.

The Ramblers (20-4, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference) steadied themselves in the closing minutes after letting a 16-point lead shrink to four and came out on top for the 13th time in 14 games. They also reached 20 wins for the fourth straight year, a streak that started when the 2017-18 team went 32-6 and made the Final Four.

Braden Norris scored 13 and made three 3-pointers. Cameron Krutwig added 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks as the Ramblers extended the nation’s fifth-longest active home win streak to 21 games. They also tied the program record for conference victories.

Steven Verplancken led Southern Illinois (11-12, 5-12) with 17 points. Lance Jones scored 14 points while making 4 of 8 3-pointers, but the Salukis lost their 14th in a row against ranked opponents.

Loyola was rolling along with a 41-25 lead early in the second half, only to see things tighten down the stretch.

Verplancken cut it to 45-41 with 5:19 remaining when he made a 3. But the Ramblers' Norris bumped it to 50-41 when he made one of his own from beyond the arc.

Kennedy hit two free throws for Loyola with 1:15 remaining to make it 52-44 and stole the ball from Jones, leading to a layup for Jacob Hutson, bumping the lead to 10 with 44 seconds to play.

Loyola had eight steals in the first half and held Southern Illinois scoreless for nine minutes while building a 29-20 lead.

The Ramblers trailed 14-5 about five minutes into the game after Jones — a sophomore from nearby Evanston, Illinois — made his first four 3-pointers. But things turned around in a big way after that.

The Salukis missed their next 10 shots as Loyola scored 12 straight in a 17-2 run.

Layups by Krutwig and Keith Clemons put the Ramblers on top by three before Jones made one of his own to end SIU's drought. Clemons then hit a 3-pointer and Lucas Williamson scored on a fast-break layup to stretch the lead to 22-16 with about five minutes left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Illinois: They have not beaten a Top 25 team since a win at home over then-No. 22 Wichita State on Feb. 5, 2013. The only time they knocked off one on the road was when they beat No. 13 Butler on Feb. 17, 2007.

Loyola: The Ramblers remain tied with Drake for the conference lead heading into Saturday's finale.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again Saturday to close out the regular season, with the conference tournament in St. Louis starting on Thursday.