App State looks to extend streak vs Ga. Southern

App State (13-10, 7-7) vs. Georgia Southern (12-12, 6-9)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: App State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia Southern. App State has won by an average of 4 points in its last five wins over the Eagles. Georgia Southern's last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2019, a 92-69 win.

SUPER SENIORS: App State's Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 61 percent of all Mountaineers scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ADRIAN: Adrian Delph has connected on 37 percent of the 135 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over the last three games. He's also made 89.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Southern is 0-6 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 61.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Georgia Southern has 35 assists on 76 field goals (46.1 percent) across its past three outings while App State has assists on 32 of 77 field goals (41.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: App State has held opposing teams to 64.1 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

